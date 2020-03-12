No fans will be in the stands at 4A/3A State basketball tournaments

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 12,2020) — The Wyoming High School Activities Association has now decided that fans will no longer be able to attend any games of the 4A and 3A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments going on in Casper today though Saturday.

This morning during the 9 a.m. Green River vs. Cheyenne Central girls game being played at Casper College it was announced that from this point on only team players, coaches, game officials, and one school administrator will be in attendance at all remaining games of the tournaments. Games are being played at both Casper College and the Casper Events Center.

There has been no official statement, at this point, by the WHSAA about the change in attendance policy. According to Trevor Wilson of the WHSAA, games will still be streamed, but radio and newspaper media will not be allowed to attend. Tickets purchased will be refunded.

The WHSAA web site, as of 10:10 this morning still had the following statement posted:

All State Events will be held as scheduled. The WHSAA is in contact with the State Department of Health and we are monitoring the latest news regarding the Coronavirus and any information being circulated by the Center for Disease Control.

The Green River boys will play Thunder Basin at 1:30 p.m. and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers will tangle with Thunder Basin at 4:30 p.m. Both of those games will also be at Casper College.