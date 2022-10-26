No foul play suspected in human remains found near Rawlins, body identified

Missing person photo when Mark Strittmater went missing back in 2019.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — Update to Press Release from October 21, 2022 – The Carbon County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the remains found on October 16, 2022, to be that of those belonging to Mark Strittmater. Mark Strittmater is the hunter who went missing on October 19, 2019, while hunting in the Sierra Madres. The confirmation was made through examination of the remains and known dental records of Mark Strittmater.

Advertisement

This has been an ongoing case within the Sheriff’s Office, and we are pleased to learn of the positive identification.

This missing person case has involved several searches in cooperation with the Carbon County Search & Rescue teams, Classic Air Medical, and Canine teams from both Carbon County and other surrounding counties. The search also employed the use of drone aircraft.

We thank the tireless efforts of those involved in those searches. Carbon County’s residents continue to answer the call when someone is in need, no matter the weather or time of day.

The remains were found in a densely wooded area approximately 325 yards from prior search areas. At this time, both the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Carbon County Coroner’s Office have no evidence suggesting there is foul play indicated. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Family and Friends of Mark Strittmater.

For any questions regarding this press release, please contact Sheriff Archie Roybal at 307-328-7714.