No masks leads to 12 staff and 23 students quarantined in SCSD #1

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 9, 2020) — Last night the Sweetwater School District #1 announced on a ParentSquare post, “Due to masks not being worn during parts of the day while within six-feet of distance,12 staff members and 23 students from Pilot Butte Elementary, Rock Springs High School, and Black Butte High School are quarantined by order of Public Health.”

The post also stated SCSD #1 received confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases, one teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary and one student at Rock Springs High School.