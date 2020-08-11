No MW and Cowboy football, volleyball, soccer this fall

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — Yesterday Mountain West Conference officials postponed all fall sports, which include football, women’s volleyball, and soccer. Just last week, the Mountain West announced they were delaying the start of the fall season to the week ending September 26. But, conference commissioner Craig Thompson stated, “numerous external factors and unknowns outside of our control made this difficult decision necessary.”

Advertisement

Thompson did add the conference board has challenged school athletic leaders to look at possible spring models for the current fall sports. (See related story here)

The Mountain West is the second Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference to postpone or cancel fall sports following the lead of the Mid-American Conference, which announced their cancelation decision this past Saturday.

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman stated, “The decision by the Mountain West Board of Directors to suspend the fall seasons was focused on the health and well-being of our student-athletes. I know it is disappointing for all of us to not have fall sports this season. Most of all, it is disappointing to our student-athletes who have been working so hard in preparation for their fall seasons.”

Advertisement

There were premature reports Monday the Big 10 had canceled all fall sports, but a vote on that decision is expected to occur today. The PAC-12 Conference is also reported to be meeting today to decide the fate of their fall sports programs.