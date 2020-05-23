No new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site is showing no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in state. The Wyoming tally for the reported cases of the disease held steady at 608.

According to the WHD web site, the state’s probable cases number rose by just two to 195 with recovered cases increasing by five to 551. Friday’s report also showed 19,424 tests have been completed in Wyoming.

Here is a breakdown of the 22 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday’s postings: Albany (10, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (213, -), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (7, -), Johnson (12, -), Laramie (121,-), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (54, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (10, -), and Washakie (16,-).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (25), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (4).