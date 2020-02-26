No new information on missing Pennsylvania women

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) — Still no word on the whereabouts of a missing Erie, Pennsylvania woman whose van was found abandon on I-80 about 15 miles east of Cheyenne.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers discovered the van belonging to 22-year-old Jordan Rae Lampus Sunday morning. Lampus was last seen Friday in Erie, Pennsylvania where she is listed as a missing person.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Reference WY Highway Patrol Case # P2020-025667.