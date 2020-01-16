No official word on the cause of Wednesday’s A&W fire

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 16, 2020) — As of early this morning, fire officials have not released information on the cause of Wednesday’s early morning fire at the A&W restaurant located at Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza.

The fire, which broke out around 3:45 a.m., was reported to be have been contained to the kitchen area of A&W restaurant with smoke filling most of the building which also houses Cruel Jack’s.

No injuries were reported and the cost of the damage has not been announced.

Wyo4News attempted to contact the Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza early this morning with no answer.

Crews from both Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and Rock Springs City Fire Department were on the scene of yesterday’s fire.