No one injured during airplane crash on SWRA runway on Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2021) – Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, a twin-engine King Air 90 plane crashed on the runway at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

According to Airport Director Devon Brubaker, there were six people on the aircraft and no one was harmed during the crash.

Brubaker said the runway was closed for approximately 90 minutes while the aircraft was removed and the runway was cleaned. There was significant damage done to the aircraft.

Sweetwater County experienced nearly 60 miles per hour winds for much of the day.

Brubaker said that while the wind gusts could’ve have been one of the causes of the crash, there is an investigation to determine the exact cause.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are conducting the investigation.