No one injured in early morning house fire in GR

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning, the Green River Fire Department, along with the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to a report of smoke around the area of Truman Elementary School.

While responding, smoke was visible and coming from about 2-3 blocks away. GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on the scene and notified dispatch it was a structure fire, giving them the correct address. Robinson and GRPD officers quickly confirmed nobody was at home.

Engine 2, Engine 22, and Tower 2 and approximately 18 firefighters arrived on scene to extinguish the fire. First responders made entry into the split-level home and discovered an active fire in both upstairs and downstairs. GRFD teams had the fire initially out in under 10 minutes and started working hot spots, salvage, and overhaul to prepare for investigation.

“Access to the entire house proved difficult, due to a partial roof collapse, however, our firefighters were prepared and were able to clear debris to finish the blaze,” Robinson stated. Upon investigation, the cause of the fire was found unintentional and to have started inside the wall from smoldering wood from soldering a water pipe the night before.

Nobody was injured during the blaze and the homeowner was able to salvage some items within the home. GRFD would like to thank Sweetwater Combined Communications Center, GRPD, Castle Rock Ambulance, and Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Department for help during the fire.