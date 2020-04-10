No school sessions or meals on Monday for SCSD #1 students

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — The following is a press releases from the Sweetwater County School District #1:

We wanted to share some new information with our families. Monday, April 13, 2020 is a holiday and no school for students. We will not have meals delivered on Monday, April 13, 2020. Instead, we will have extra meals available at our designated sites tomorrow, Friday, April 10 to help with the long weekend.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 meals will resume on schedule and we will also be adding two additional locations to our list. The District received new information allowing for more flexibility in our locations. The two new spots will be at Northpark Elementary and in Reliance. An updated list site list is provided below.

We have more good news to share. Now, we have also been given flexibility to help our students with meals over the weekends that we did not have before. Here’s how this will work. Extra meals will be provided on Thursday to help with Thursday & Friday. Then on Friday, we will have extra meals to help with Saturday and Sunday. Although we won’t actually serve meals on Saturday and Sunday, we will have extra breakfast and lunch meals to help support our students over the weekend until meals resume the following Monday. This will begin on Thursday, April 16 and continue while schools are closed on Thursdays and Fridays.

Free meals through Nutrition Services are available for all students and any individual under the age of 19, enrolled student or not. All individuals under the age of 19 are eligible to eat for free. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age (i.e. 3 year olds, toddlers, etc.).

Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time, Monday through Friday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the following sites:

Northpark Elementary School, 1 Northpark Drive

Reliance Trailer Court (north side by playground), 50 Reliance Road

Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street

SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Avenue

Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive

Kum & Go (right-hand side), 9th Street

Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Avenue

Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Boulevard

Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Overland Elementary School Parking Lot, 3400 Foothill Boulevard

Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes

Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road

Superior – Berta and Main, Superior, WY

Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks,WY

Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson, WY

Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas, Wamsutter, WY

Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday at the following sites:

Rock Springs Junior High (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (by the garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for deliveries. Children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians.