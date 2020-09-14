No significant increase from the Lone Star Fire

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — There has been no significant increase in the size of the Lone Star Fire in the past two days despite warm temperatures and gusty winds. The fire is now grown to 3,348 acres. 46 firefighters are currently on scene fighting the fire.

The fire continues to hold heat and there is a potential for increased growth today and tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid-seventies and winds could gust up to 25 mph.

The fire could become more active in the next few days causing smoke in the area and on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West thumb, to increase. The smoke visible throughout our region is, for the most part, from large fires in California.

Firefighter and public safety are always the top priorities in all efforts.

Fuel reduction and structure protection efforts continue. Today fuel reduction efforts will focus on the Old Faithful residential area and other utility infrastructure. These efforts create a fire buffer that will continue to protect natural resources, cultural treasures, and visitors and residents, well into the future.

Fire activity in the western United States has created a high demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high and campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.

What’s Open:

• The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is open to all travel. The road may close at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Be cautious if smoke is present.

• All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed:

• Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. The Fern Cascades Trail is also closed for fire operations. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit Yellowstone National Park’s Backcountry Situation Report.

• Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available for reference.

• For complete technical information about the fire visit the fire Inciweb site.