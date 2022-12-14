No So Silent Night to return this Saturday

Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern and WyoRadio are pleased to announce the return of the “Not So Silent Night” Fundraiser and Ugly Sweater contest which helps raise money and toys for kids during the holidays. This event helps the City of Rock Springs Firefighters #1499 ‘Toys for Kids’ program.

“Not So Silent Night” Fundraiser and Ugly Sweater contest will be held at Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern on December 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Though the City of Rock Springs Firefighters #1499 is done taking toy/cash donations for 2022, any money raised during Not So Silent Night that evening will go towards next year’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program. There is a $10 cover charge to get in that will also benefit the Toys for Kids program.

Atlas Falls will start the show, followed by the Ugly Sweater Contest for singles and couples. ZamTrip will perform after the contest. For more information about the event, please go to Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern Facebook page.

In 2019, the first-ever “Not So Silent Night and Ugly Sweater Party” event was able to raise $1,628.75 for the ‘Toys for Kids’ program. People that attended this event also donated about 100 new toys. Due to Covid-19, there was no event in 2020. In 2021, the event raised $607.00 while attendees also brought in 50 new toys.

The toys will be distributed this Saturday as well at the “Old” Washington School, 625 Ahsay Street in Rock Springs in the morning. Toy distribution sign-up took place in November.