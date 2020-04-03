No surprise, COVID-19 causing a surge in Wyoming unemployment filings

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Work Force Services is reporting that 4,652 Wyoming workers filed for unemployment last week. That brings the total to nearly 8,400 Wyoming workers who have filed initial unemployment claims during the last two weeks ending March 27.

Sponsor

According to the data, Sweetwater County’s initial unemployment claims for those same two weeks totaled 471. These numbers do not include initial unemployment claims filed since March 30.

The week prior to the coronavirus related business shutdowns, Sweetwater County had 42 initial unemployment claim filings.

Wyoming Work Force Services unemployment claims chart.