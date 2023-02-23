No Unnecessary travel for Green River lifted

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — From the City of Green River Facebook page, “With the reduced winds and snow, we have lifted the no unnecessary travel band in Green River. Residential areas still have drifting and difficult passable areas.

If you do not have to travel please stay home so that our crews can continue to clear the streets according to the plan in place. We will address secondary areas as time permits tonight and again tomorrow morning. We will continue to monitor the weather situation for safety and will update you accordingly. As a reminder, city offices and the Rec center are in a delayed opening schedule of 10 a.m. Stay safe and stay warm and thank you for your patience.