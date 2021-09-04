No visitation allowed now at Memorial Hospital

September 4, 2021 — From Memorial Hosptial of Sweetwater County

The overwhelming increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has prompted Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County leadership to take more stringent precautions. Beginning immediately, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital until further notice, said Deb Sutton, MHSC public information officer. The only exception to the MHSC visitor policy is one visitor is allowed with patients in the Obstetrics Department. The hospital also will continue to postpone elective surgeries, considering emergent and urgent cases on a case-by-case basis.

In an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, the MHSC Incident Command team was briefed on the situation and initiated the next step of its pandemic protocol. “We are at crisis level,” said Incident Commander Kim White, MHSC emergency services director. “We appreciate the patience.”

As of Friday afternoon, the hospital had 16 COVID-19 inpatients. The hospital has opened its same-day surgery unit as an additional COVID unit.

“The emergency room staff is extremely busy keeping up with the number of people presenting in the ER,” White said. “Extra members of the hospital’s healthcare team have been brought in to help cover the influx.”

“We understand this is a difficult situation for the families and friends of our patients,” Sutton said. “Please understand this is temporary.”

White said hospital leaders would evaluate at least on a daily basis to determine if and when some patients can receive visitors.

“We encourage friends and families to text, FaceTime, or Skype, our patients,” Sutton said. “It is our first priority to keep our patients our stuff in the entire community safe.”

“There is a lot the community can do to help us,” she said. “Get vaccinated, wear a mask, maintain social distances, and wash your hands.”



For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.