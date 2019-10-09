Nominations open for Wyoming Youth Conservationist of the Year

Cheyenne, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to recognize youth who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and is now accepting nominations for its newly-created Wyoming Youth Conservationist of the Year.

Advertisement

The award honors a Wyoming resident 18 years or younger who has demonstrated leadership and accomplishment in any aspect of conservation, either individually or as part of a group.



“Wyoming youth are making fantastic contributions to our state’s outdoors and wildlife in many ways,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “We created this award to recognize youth who are already doing great things for our state and to encourage other young people to take on projects that help conserve our natural resources for the future.”



Anyone can nominate a young person for the award. The nomination packet is available online.

Advertisement

A selection committee of individuals from Game and Fish, outdoor and conservation organizations and the community who have exhibited a long-term commitment to conservation in the State of Wyoming will examine the nominations and choose one winner each year.



Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 2, 2019.