Norda Millett Lewis (March 6, 1936 – November 24, 2020)

Norda Millett Lewis, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at River Mountain Village Advanced Care Center in Newport, Washington. She was a resident of Newport, Washington for the past seven years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. Norda died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 6, 1936 in Kanab, Utah; the daughter of Ozro Millett and Inez Adams.

Ms. Lewis attended school in Kanab, Utah.

Her interests include cooking for her family, outdoors, wildlife, spending time with her dogs, cleaning and keeping things very tidy. She was an avid reader especially if it was about wildlife. Norda loved reading maps and looking at the atlas.

Ms. Lewis managed the Priest River Mini Storage Units in Idaho.

Survivors include one son, John Jenkins of Silsbee, Texas; one daughter Teresa Mulvey and husband Steven of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Louise White of St. George, Utah: Glennis Boardman of Kanab, Utah; nine grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; Charles L. Jenkins; third husband, Harry Lewis; and one sister Ida White.

Private Family Services will be conducted.

