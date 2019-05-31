North Boulder Lake Campground Will Close Monday For Renovations

Pinedale, WY (5/31/19) – Starting this Monday, June 3, the North Boulder Lake Campground will be closed for up to six weeks. In a press release, the Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office stated they will begin renovating the campground.

North Boulder Lake Campground is located on the northwest end of Boulder Lake, approximately six miles northeast of Boulder, Wyoming.

According to a press release from the BLM Pinedale office, the renovation will consist of replacing the current vault restroom, picnic tables, and fire rings, and leveling the existing sites to make them more accommodating to modern recreational vehicles.

The BLM office suggests visitors wishing to camp in the Boulder Lake area during the renovation use dispersed camping sites around Boulder Lake. Another option is the U.S. Forest Service Boulder Lake Campground on the southeast side of Boulder Lake.