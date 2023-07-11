Northern Lights expected to be visible in Wyoming Thursday

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

UNITED STATES — Another solar storm is set to make its way through the United States this Thursday, making the Northern Lights visible within 17 states late Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Northern Light Locations

The Associated Press relays information that the Northern Lights, or more formally known as Aurora Borealis, will be seen from the night skies of Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., local time.

Northern Lights Explained

Although the Northern Lights are usually seen in upper latitude locations such as Alaska and Iceland, every 11 years the sun reaches peak activity resulting in the Northern Lights being seen in different areas across the globe.

The way in which these lights occur, is when a magnetic solar wind snaps into Earth’s magnetic field like a rubber band being released, which causes the atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow.

How to See the Lights

No equipment is needed to view the Northern Lights. Get together with some friends and family, head to a higher elevation that has little to no light pollution, and enjoy the views in the sky.