Northpark and Sage students show artwork at Community Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The second display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Northpark and Sage Elementary Schools at the Community Fine Arts Center from February 28 – March 11, 2023. The exhibit includes 179 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan and Annette Tanner.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

“The students’ art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media including pastels, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Their personalities come through as they are learning art terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.”

Northpark Elementary

The next schools to exhibit will be Sage, Northpark and Desert (Wamsutter) Elementary Schools February 28 – March 11; followed by Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School from March 14 – 25; Eastside Elementary School March 28 – April 8; and Pilot Butte Elementary April 11 – 22.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 25 – May 6, with a reception on April 26th, followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 9 – 20 with a reception on May 10.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.