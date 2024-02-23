Northpark, Desert (Wamsutter), and Sage Elementary students show art at Community Fine Arts Center

The walls are filled with student artwork with the second Youth Arts exhibit! This exhibit includes colorful student artwork from Desert School in Wamsutter, Northpark, and Sage Elementary Schools. Dates to see this set of schools are February 20 through March 2.

February 23, 2024

February 23, 2024 — The second display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Desert (Wamsutter), Northpark, and Sage Elementary Schools at the Community Fine Arts Center from Feb. 20 – Mar. 2, 2024. The exhibit includes 216 students’ artwork under the instruction of Dana Sykes, Jamie Morgan, and Annette Tanner.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the Community Fine Arts Center has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District #1 student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and performing arts activities can help students develop life skills, including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The Community Fine Arts Center continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and helped them purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public, and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

“The students’ art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media including pastels, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage,” said Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director. “Their personalities come through as they are learning art terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.”

The next schools to exhibit will be Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School from Mar. 5 – 16, Eastside Elementary School from Mar. 19-30, and Pilot Butte Elementary from Apr. 2-13.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit will be from Apr. 15-27, with a reception on Apr. 17, followed by the Rock Springs and Black Butte High School’s exhibit from May 1-18, with a reception on May 1.

Friends and family of the students and the public are encouraged to visit the Community Fine Arts Center to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.

The Community Fine Arts Center hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.