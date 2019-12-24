Not a lot expected, but we may experience a white Christmas Eve

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 24, 2019) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for the possibility of some light snow developing this evening in Sweetwater County and the surrounding area.

Accumulations could add up to around one inch at the lower elevations with the possibilities of slightly higher amounts at in the mountain areas.

Advertisement

Sublette, Fremont and Lincoln Counties could receive an inch or two of new snow tonight into Christmas morning.

Christmas travelers are advised of the possibility of snow covered roads tonight in many areas of the state.

Your local Rock Springs/Green River forecast here.