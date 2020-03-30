Not here, but Farson and Pinedale could see some snowy weather

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Rivertson is forecasting a potent winter storm that will be organizing in the Pacific Northwest. The system will push a strong cold front across Western Wyoming tonight and Tuesday.

This front will deliver significant snowfall of six to 12 inches of snow in the mountains and three to six inches in the valleys. Area towns that could be affected by this weather system included, Farson, Pinedale, and Big Piney. Old Faithful, Jackson, Afton and Star Valley could also see significant snow. Rock Springs and Green River’s forecast is calling for only a 20% chance of Tuesday morning snow or rain with no snow accumulation.