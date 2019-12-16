Not So Silent Night event raises over $1,600 for Toys For Kids

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) — WyoRadio and Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern’s first annual Not So Silent Night Concert and Ugly Sweater Party was successful out the gate in its efforts to help bring a little joy to children this holiday season.

The event raised $1,628.75 for the City of Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys of Kids program. Party goers also played Santa and brought in about 100 new toys that were also donated to the program.

RSFD Firefighter and Local 1399 President Luke Geffre said toys will be distributed on Dec. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. He noted the distribution usually last until about noon.

Sponsors for the event were Johnny Mac’s, Pioneer Gasket, Fits of Laughter, Green River Insurance, The Wool Warehouse, Best Care Family Practice, Green River Paw Spa, Jesse Wilkinson from Farm Bureau Agency, Goodwill, Genesis Alkali, Hitching Post Restaurant and Saloon, and Green River Basin Federal Credit Union.

WyoRadio would like to take this opportunity to thank all those people who came out and donated to a worthy cause. We also thank Zamtrip and Free Resonance for providing entertainment and helping to make this event so successful!