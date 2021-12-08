Not So Silent Night to return this year at Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern and WyoRadio is pleased to announce the return of “Not So Silent Night and Ugly Sweater Party” which helps raise money and toys for kids during the holidays. This event helps the City of Rock Springs Firefighters #1499 ‘Toys for Kids’ program.

“Not So Silent Night and Ugly Sweater Party” will be held at Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern on December 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Benefit is for toys for kids up to 12 years old. Cash, check or Venmo (@IAFF1499) donations are accepted and will need to be turned in by December 13, 2021. It is a $10.00 entry fee or a brand new toy to enter.

Free Resonance will start the show, followed by the Ugly Sweater Contest for singles and couples. ZamTrip will perform after the contest.

Expect food from Native Sun and Christmas cocktails from the bar. All donations will be for the kids and donated to the Rock Springs Firefights Local #1499.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was canceled. In 2019, the first-ever “Not So Silent Night and Ugly Sweater Party” event was able to raise $1,628.75 for the ‘Toys for Kids’ program. People that attended this event also donated about 100 new toys.

If you have a child 12 or under and are in need of a little assistance, families must sign up for the giveaway. Anyone who is in need of assistance is eligible to participate. Sign-ups are at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. The Giveaway will be at the “Old” Washington School located at 625 Ahsay Street in Rock Springs on December 18, 2021 from 8 a.m. to noon.

WyoRadio would like to thank their partners: First American Title, Backstage Screen Printing and Design, Bennett Paint and Glass, Sideline Collections, Chill Grill, Up In Smoke, Battery Systems, John Paras, Rumble Auto Salon, Northern Title, Stellar Cellar, Green River Paw Spa, Green River Insurance and Hitching Post.