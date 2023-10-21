Notch another win for Mustangs volleyball/basketball update

October 21, 2023 – Wyo4News Staff

The Western volleyball team has been on a roll lately, winning its last three games… make that last four games. Friday night in Gillette, the Mustangs swept Gillette College 3-0 to get their 19th win of the season (19-12). They also improved their Region 9 record to 6-4. The set scores from Friday’s match were 25-13, 25-15, and 25-13.

Western will wrap up the regular and Region 9 season next week with two home matches. On Friday evening, they will host Laramie Community College. The season will close on Saturday afternoon with a home match against East Wyoming College. That contest will also be a Sophomore Recognition game.

The Region 9 post-season season will occur November 1-4 in Sterling, Colorado.

Mustangs Basketball News

The Western Mustangs men’s team is playing today in the Juco Jamboree in Windsor, Colorado, while the women’s team played a scrimmage game at Colorado Messa Univesity on Friday.

The regular season for both teams will begin on November 3. The men’s team will host the two-day Western Invite, playing Northeastern Junior College on Friday, November 3, and Utah State University-Eastern the next day. All games will be at Rushmore Gym.

Also, on November 3, the Mustangs women will open the regular season on the road at the two-day Snow Classic in Ephraim, Utah.