Notice of Public Hearing 2024 for Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program Application for Community Readiness Community Project

May 6, 2024 – Submission

The Wyoming Business Council is seeking grant and loan applications from counties, incorporated cities, towns, joint powers boards, and tribes for the Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant and Loan Program. The intent of this program is to ready a community for new business development through economic or educational development projects, which may include, but not limited to, water, sewer, streets and roads, telecommunications, airports, purchase of rights of way, purchase of land, buildings, facilities, industrial and business parks, industrial site or business district development, amenities within a business or industrial park, landscaping, recreational and convention facilities, and or other physical projects.

The rules governing the BRC Grant and Loan Program are available through the Wyoming Business Council or http://www.wyomingbusiness.org.

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board intends to submit an application for a BRC Community Readiness Grant and a BRC Community Readiness Loan, for the Commercial Terminal Modernization and is seeking citizen input regarding this project.

Those wishing to comment on this project are encouraged to attend a public hearing(s) on this subject on May 15, 2024, at 8:00 AM, during the regularly scheduled Airport Board Meeting, which is held in the Conference Room at Sweetwater Aviation, 468 HWY 370, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Citizens can also submit written comments to:

Devon Brubaker, Airport Director

PO Box 1987

Rock Springs, WY 82902

Or,

Devon Brubaker, Airport Director

[email protected]

All written comments must be received no later than 8:00 am on May 15, 2024. The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board will take all comments made at the public hearing and written comments submitted on or before the deadline into consideration before considering a resolution in support of submitting an application for a 2024 BRC Community Readiness Grant and Loan Award.