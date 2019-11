ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) — Mayor Tim Kaumo on Tuesday proclaimed Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday.

Kaumo presented the proclamation to Downtown Rock Springs, URA Manager Chad Banks. Joining Banks in accepting the proclamation was URA Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain.

Small Business Saturday encourages residents to shop small and support Rock Springs’ friends and neighbors by shopping local. Watch for special offers from Downtown merchants during this special event.