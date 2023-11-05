November Sheriff’s vehicle auction occurring Tuesday

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

November 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will host another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, November 7. The auction will begin at 10 a.m., with a public viewing at 9:30 a.m. The event will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B US Highway 191 South, Rock Springs.

According to a post with photos on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the following vehicles are up for auction:

– 2010 Chevrolet Camaro (starting bid of $360)

– 2006 Toyota Sienna (starting bid of $100)

– 1999 Chevrolet Suburban (starting bid of $100)

– 2000 Honda Accord (starting bid of $100)

– 2005 Volvo XC90 (starting bid of $100)



– 2006 Ford E350 van (starting bid of $100)

– 2016 Hyundai Sonata (starting bid of $100)

– 2001 Hyundai Sante Fe (starting bid of $100)

– 2005 Chrysler Pacifica (starting bid of $100)

– Homemade trailer (no VIN; starting bid of $5)



Residents who have questions are asked to call Kelly at Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 872-3866.