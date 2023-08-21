Nowhere Fast takes the stage for this week’s Concert in the Park

Photo courtesy of Nowhere Fast Facebook Page

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the 11th week of the Concerts in the Park series, where local band Nowhere Fast will be performing. The concert takes place in Bunning Park this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Nowhere Fast is a local band that consists of five members that play together to complete their classic rock sound. Members include Jim Stroud as the guitarist and vocalist. Stroud may also be found in the local band Stones Throe, who played at Concerts in the Park earlier this month. TJ Foss is the bassist and vocalist, Jim Anderson is the drummer and vocalist, and Tracie Soller is the lead vocalist, who is also known for being the lead vocalist for the local band Wanted. The final member is Steve Rizzi, who is the backup bassist and is also known for his musical sound in the band Wanted.

Stroud, Foss, and Anderson have been playing together for about 20 years. Tracie began to sing with the band about four years ago. Most of the band members are long-time residents and natives of the Rock Springs area. Nowhere Fast has played at local events such as Flaming Gorge Days and multiple venues across Wyoming.