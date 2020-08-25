Nurses for MHSC given The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Nurses at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses (The DAISY Award).

The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

Nurses may be nominated by patients and families. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at MHSC to receive The DAISY Award. The awards will be presented at 3 pm on Wednesday, September 30, in a Zoom presentation.

Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads, “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“Nurses are heroes every day,” said Kristy Nielson, MHSC Chief Nursing Officer. “They have risen to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

The deadline to nominate a Sweetwater Memorial nurse for the award is Tuesday, September 22.

Email your nomination information to [email protected] or send it to Robin Fife, Clinical Administrative Assistant, MHSC, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901. For more information, call Fife at 307-352-8416.

Here is what is needed:

Name of nurse and from which hospital department.

Describe a specific situation or story demonstrating how this nurse made a meaningful difference in your life.

Your name, phone number, email address, and date of nomination.

Let us know if you are a patient, patient’s family, or visitor.

For more information, go to sweetwatermemorial.com and check out The Daisy Award story under the news tab or via the hospital’s Facebook page @MHSChealthcare. Download a copy of the nomination form and fill it out.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Barnes died at age 33, in late 1999, from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic urpura, a little known, but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.