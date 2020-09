NWS: How much snow did we get?

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (September 8, 2020) – Below is the preliminary 24-hour snowfall report for Wyoming from the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY.

000 NOUS45 KRIW 081543 PNSRIW WYZ001>020-022>030-090000- PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RIVERTON WY 943 AM MDT TUE SEP 8 2020 ...24-HOUR SNOWFALL TOTALS ACROSS WESTERN AND CENTRAL WYOMING... A STRONG EARLY SEASON WINTRY WEATHER SYSTEM PRODUCED WIDESPREAD LIGHT SNOW ACROSS THE REGION WITH UPSLOPE FAVORED AREAS SEEING HEAVIER SNOW. THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS GENERALLY OCCURRED IN THE FOOTHILLS ADJACENT TO THE EAST SLOPES OF THE WIND RIVER MOUNTAINS AND AROUND CASPER AND CASPER MOUNTAIN. FOLLOWING ARE THE PRELIMINARY 24-HOUR SNOWFALL TOTALS ENDING AT 930 AM TUESDAY. LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER ...FREMONT COUNTY... 7 NW LANDER 10.0 IN 0802 AM 09/08 PUBLIC ATLANTIC CITY 10.0 IN 0800 AM 09/08 COOP LANDER 6 SW 9.6 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS 7 SW LANDER 9.0 IN 0800 AM 09/08 PUBLIC LANDER 6.0 IN 0803 AM 09/08 PUBLIC 3 E DUBOIS 4.5 IN 0757 AM 09/08 PUBLIC PAVILLION 4.0 IN 0801 AM 09/08 PUBLIC LANDER 2NNW 4.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS HUDSON 2.5 IN 0630 AM 09/08 UCOOP RIVERTON NWS 2.5 IN 1200 AM 09/08 UCOOP RIVERTON 1 SE 1.3 IN 0715 AM 09/08 COCORAHS ...HOT SPRINGS COUNTY... THERMOPOLIS 4.0 IN 0759 AM 09/08 PUBLIC THERMOPOLIS 6 NNE 3.0 IN 0600 AM 09/08 COCORAHS THERMOPOLIS 9NE 0.7 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COOP ...JOHNSON COUNTY... BUFFALO 4 SSW 6.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS BUFFALO 3.0 IN 0801 AM 09/08 PUBLIC KAYCEE 17 E 2.1 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS KAYCEE 17 NNW 2.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS 13 SSE BUFFALO 1.0 IN 0759 AM 09/08 PUBLIC BUFFALO 13 SSE 1.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS ...LINCOLN COUNTY... AFTON 0.8 IN 0800 AM 09/08 COOP AFTON 0.5 IN 0801 AM 09/08 PUBLIC BEDFORD 3SE 0.5 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COOP ...NATRONA COUNTY... CASPER MOUNTAIN 17.0 IN 0812 AM 09/08 TRAINED SPOTTER POWDER RIVER 8.0 IN 0600 AM 09/08 COOP CASPER 6.4 IN 0600 AM 09/08 TRAINED SPOTTER 3 E EVANSVILLE 6.0 IN 0759 AM 09/08 PUBLIC ALCOVA 3.0 IN 0801 AM 09/08 PUBLIC CASPER 18 SW 2.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS ...PARK COUNTY... MEETEETSE 2.0 SE 11.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS EAST ENTRANCE - YNP 2.0 IN 0600 AM 09/08 COOP CODY 1.0 IN 0802 AM 09/08 PUBLIC CODY 2WSW 1.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS CODY 2NE 1.0 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS ...SUBLETTE COUNTY... PINEDALE 14 NW 0.8 IN 0600 AM 09/08 COCORAHS ...SWEETWATER COUNTY... GREEN RIVER 5.0 IN 0802 AM 09/08 PUBLIC ROCK SPRINGS 3.0 IN 0801 AM 09/08 PUBLIC ...TETON COUNTY... MORAN JUNCTION 2.5 IN 1012 PM 09/07 LAW ENFORCEMENT WILSON 3 SSW 2.0 IN 0800 AM 09/08 COCORAHS JACKSON 5 NW 1.9 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS JACKSON 0.1 IN 0900 AM 09/08 COOP ...WASHAKIE COUNTY... TEN SLEEP 1.0 IN 0850 AM 09/08 TRAINED SPOTTER TEN SLEEP 0.3 IN 0700 AM 09/08 COCORAHS OBSERVATIONS ARE COLLECTED FROM A VARIETY OF SOURCES WITH VARYING EQUIPMENT AND EXPOSURES. WE THANK ALL VOLUNTEER WEATHER OBSERVERS FOR THEIR DEDICATION. NOT ALL DATA LISTED ARE CONSIDERED OFFICIAL.

Below is a look at the maximum wind gusts over the last 12-hour period: