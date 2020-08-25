NWS issues significant weather advisory for Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — The Riverton National Weather Service has released a significant weather advisory for northeastern Sweetwater County.

The advisory is in effect until 6:15 pm.

The advisory calls for strong thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Sweetwater County, including the Red Desert, Bitter Creek, and Tipton.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 137 and 198.