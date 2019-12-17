NWS statement says it’s going to be windy today

Rock Springs, Wyoming (Dec. 17, 2019) – According to the weather forecasters at the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of Southwest Wyoming and Central Wyoming will experience windy conditions today.

Southwest winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph today in some area’s of eastern Sweetwater County, including Wamsutter, the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, and Natrona County. Wind gusts in some area could be as high as 50 mph.

The forecasters are calling for wind to decrease over Sweetwater County this evening, but should continue over Natrona County into Wednesday.

Click here to the the current Rock Springs and Green River seven day forecast.