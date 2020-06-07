NWS warns of possible frosty weather late tonight and Monday morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 7, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Freeze Watch to be in effect for the Rock Springs/Green River area for late tonight through Monday morning.

Freese Watch warnings are also in effect in East Sweetwater County, including Wamsutter, Flaming Gorge and South Lincoln County. See below.

Some portions of the area could see sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. Areas of rain could turn into snow showers late tonight into Monday morning. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Warning to gardeners: The frost and freeze conditions could kill or harm sensitive vegetation.

Similar Freeze Warnings are also in effect for most area’s within Carbon, Fremont, and Uinta counties.