O.U.R. gives “25 Reasons You Should Know What Your Children Are Doing On Their Phones”

(August 13, 2020) — Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) ran a story last week called “25 Reasons You Should Know What Your Children Are Doing On Their Phones”.

In the story, it talked about how “25 men were arrested for arriving at a home to sexually abuse children in Arizona last month. They responded to ads on various apps and websites by attempting to make a deal for different sex acts with children. Luckily, undercover officers were the ones behind the ads, not traffickers selling real children.”

The arrests came through a sting called Operation Summer Shield.

The information in the story targets parents who have children with phones and how predators can find and extort vulnerable children.

“Predators no longer lurk in chat rooms,” Senator Marsha Blackburn said. “Predators use the apps our children use.” These 25 men are the 25 reasons that you should know what your children are doing on their phones, because children are being targeted by online sexual predators.

