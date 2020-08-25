O.U.R. welcomes two K9s to help fight child exploitation

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

UNITED STATES (August 25, 2020) — In a Facebook post from Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), two dogs named K9 Chewie and K9 Marshall joined law enforcement in California and Illinois to help O.U.R. fight against child exploitation:

“CALIFORNIA AND ILLINOIS: Welcome K9 Chewie and K9 Marshall to the fight against child exploitation!

Thanks to our generous donors, K9 Chewie has joined law enforcement at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office in CA, and K9 Marshall at the SIUE Police Department in Southern Illinois.

O.U.R. currently has sponsored K9s in 12 U.S. States. Child predators routinely conceal small electronic storage devices such as thumb drives, hard drives, SIM cards, etc. in an attempt to hide sexually abusive and exploitative images of children. These Electronic Storage Device detection K9s are trained to efficiently sniff out these devices, which is a great asset to law enforcement officers while conducting search warrants.