October food drive for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking the community for donations for the food bank this October. The variety found in food donations is such a treat for their patrons. Help the Food Bank give its patrons a special treat this month with food donations.

If you would like to help in this food drive, drop off a non-perishable donation at your local library, or on our distribution days.

Rock Springs Distribution Days – Open the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. (Please be in the building 30 minutes before closing.) The best time to drop off in Rock Springs on distribution days is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Green River Distribution Days Open the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (Please be in the building 30 minutes before closing.) The best time to drop off in Green River on distribution days is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every can counts! Monetary donations are also welcome and are easy to make on our website or send a check. www.foodbankswcty.org (307-382-7332) 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.