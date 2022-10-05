October home to three proclamations by Mayor Kaumo and RS City Council

Photo from Youtube

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The City Council of Rock Springs held their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in council chambers with a live broadcast available to the public, with the meeting agenda posted at rswy.net. Immediately after business as usual including the pledge and approval of minutes Mayor Kaumo opened the council floor for proclamations and presentations. This meeting included 2 new proclamations for the month of October and a mention of an earlier proclamation made Monday night.

Fire Prevention Week– Kelly Mathis of the Rock Springs Fire Department presented to the council the upcoming fire prevention week and the efforts made by the Rock Springs Fire Department to educate children on the importance of fire safety during this time. In the years 2020-21 firefighters were unable to give in-person educational classes due to covid and were forced to move to a more digital platform. This method has been adopted as the norm and continues in schools currently.

The proclamation was then read before the city council stated that in the year 2020 home fires accounted for nearly 2580 deaths and fire departments across the nation responded to 356,500 home fires. The week of October 9-15 2022 is proclaimed as Fire Prevention Week. A full reading of the proclamation can be found here.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month – Executive Director of the YWCA, Melinda Baas, presented to the council on the importance of awareness of domestic violence within our community. Baas spoke at length about the work the local shelter does in assisting victims and stated “our shelter has been mostly full since January. When we are full we do partner with some local hotels who work well with us.”

This proclamation encouraged citizens to stand together against domestic violence offer support and understanding to survivors and participate in awareness activities. Purple bracelets will be available throughout the community to show support and the community is invited to join a Silent Witness Memorial and Candlelight Vigil held at Western Wyoming Community College on October 20 from 6-8 p.m.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Monday night Mayor Kaumo read a proclamation to an onlooking crowd at the “Paint the Town Pink” event put on by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. By making October Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the city of Rock Springs citizens are encouraged to show support for breast cancer patients and survivors and to attend community events such as the one featured at the Mayor’s tree from 4-6 p.m on October 3rd.