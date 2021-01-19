Office exposure to COVID-19 reason for STAR Transit suspended services

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – Bus drivers and passengers of STAR Transit are not the reason for the transportation company suspending services for the next week, according to dispatcher Thelma Cudney.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 exposure that caused the suspension of services came out of the main office, located at 1471 Dewar Drive Suite 247 in Rock Springs, she said.

To follow health protocols, the office and staff members are in self-quarantine until through Monday, Jan. 25. Cudney said they will reevaluate the situation on Jan. 26 and will notify the public if services will be resumed.