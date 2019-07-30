Office of Tourism Announces “That’s WY” Online Merchandising Deal

Cheyenne, WY, (July 30, 2019) – Today the Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) announced a new partnership with the Cheyenne based company Nymbl, LLC, to offer online merchandising of it “That’s WY” branded products.

In a press release concerning the announcement, WOT executive director Diane Shober said, “Locals and travelers have fallen in love with our ‘That’s WY’ campaign over the years. We are now thrilled to give them the opportunity to wear our brand where ever they go.”

According to their Facebook page, Nymbl, LLC is a print and ship on-demand company. “As a Wyoming-based company, we have seen firsthand how much people love the state and embrace the ‘That’s WY’ spirit,” said Nymbl CEO, Zac Folk. “We are honored to partner with WOT and help them merchandise the excellent work they produce. We can’t wait to see the citizens of Wyoming wearing their ‘That’s WY’ and other WOT branded gear with pride.”

Available “That’s WY” products include men, women, and unisex t-shirts, tank tops, and hoodies, plus mugs, and tote bags. People can browse and shop online at thatswystore.travelwyoming.com.

WOT will use the royalties from products sold towards marketing efforts.

More information about the Office of Tourism Travel Wyoming campaign can be found at www.TravelWyoming.com.