Officer receives award from Wyoming Highway Patrol

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

EVANSTON, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — According to a post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Facebook page, Evanston Port of Entry Officer Waylyn Day was selected as the 2019 Wyoming Highway Patrol Port of Entry Officer of the Year:

Advertisement... Story continues below

“Congratulations to Evanston Port of Entry Officer Waylyn Day for being selected as the 2019 Wyoming Highway Patrol Port of Entry Officer of the Year! Officer Day has been serving with the WHP since 2013 and provides superb leadership while being an excellent role model for his fellow officers. Officer Day received multiple nominations for the award ranging from agency members with decades of service to less than one year of service. Please join us in congratulating Officer Day for his well-deserved award!”