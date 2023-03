Otte with his wife Kelsey and son Carson along with Jarvie

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Police Department will soon have a new Police Officer patrolling the streets. Today, Zachary Otte took the oath of office. Otte will head to the Police Academy and once he graduates, he will begin his duties in Green River.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger administered the oath of office in front of several current members of the police department, his parents, wife, and child.