Offices closed Memorial Day in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Below are some of the closures in Green River and Rock Springs. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
- Rock Springs City Offices: Closed
- Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: Closed
- Rock Springs Civic Center: Closed
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Downtown Rock Springs/Urban Renewal Agency: Closed
- Rock Springs Landfill: Closed
- Green River Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Green River City Offices: Closed
- Green River Recreation Center: Closed
- Green River Transfer Station: Closed Sunday and Monday
- Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed
- Sweetwater County Libraries: Closed Saturday-Monday
- Sweetwater County Offices: Closed