Official statement regarding adjustment to Buckboard Marina’s Federal Special Use Permit

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The following statement comes from the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, Keaton West, in reference to the proposed boundary adjustment to Buckboard Marina’s federal special use-permit.

“At our meeting on Tues., April 18, the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners was informed of a proposed boundary adjustment by the U.S. Forest Service’s Flaming Gorge Ranger District to Buckboard Marina’s Federal Special Use Permit, transferring acreage that currently exists in the water of the reservoir to some of the land surrounding the east side of the marina.

During the meeting, a number concerns were raised by both the public and commissioners alike, primarily regarding the proposal’s impact on public access to the area and the current condition (and future) of the marina itself. With the Forest Service’s public scoping period for the proposed permit change scheduled to end tomorrow, Fri., April 21, and without first being afforded the opportunity to review the amended use permit, we found it incredibly difficult as a commission to exercise any semblance of due diligence on the topic, or to offer comment, in any meaningful or intelligent way, to the Forest Service about the proposal.

As such, after the meeting, we quickly sent the attached letter to the Forest Service expressing our concerns. Fortunately, they have now agreed to extend the public scoping period for the proposal through Fri., May 19. And thanks to the help of our attorney, we are now in the process of filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the Forest Service for a copy of the amended permit so that we may thoroughly review it and better educate ourselves as to the explicit details and context of the proposal.

I want to thank everyone who participated in this process for making sure the community’s concerns were rightfully heard at Tuesday’s meeting. As a board, and as fellow residents, we certainly understand the importance of this issue. We look forward to continuing to work together, along with our federal partners, to ensure that any proposed changes affecting the reservoir are made in the best interests of everyone involved.”

The letter below was sent by the Board of County Commissioners to Ashley National Forest: