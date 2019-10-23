Olga S. (Franklin) Knezovich (Aug. 19, 1930-Oct. 22, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 23, 2019) — Olga S. (Franklin) Knezovich, 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home. A long-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Superior, Mrs. Knezovich passed away following a lengthy illness.

She was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Colgate, Oklahoma, the daughter of Calvin M. Franklin and Vivian M. (Casey) Franklin.

Olga attend schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1949.

She married Tony M. Knezovich in Rock Springs on June 30, 1951.

Mrs. Knezovich worked for nearly 30 years until she retired in 1995.

She was a life-long supporter of wrestling. She loved attending sporting events with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending time with her family, hunting, camping, shopping and traveling.

Survivors include three sons, Gregory A. Knezovich and companion Angela Kaumo of Rock Springs, Paul D. Knezovich and wife Rena of Upton Wyoming, and Steven L. Knezovich and wife Debora of Rock Springs; one daughter, Linda S. Jones and husband Rick of Rock Springs; two daughters-in-law; Charlene Knezovich and Sandy Knezovich; 13 grandchildren, Sandy Jones, Corey Knezovich, Lindsay Soderlund, Mariah Jones, Kendra Knezovich-Sholey, Dakota Knezovich, Charlsey Knezovich, Hunter Knezovich, Tony Knezovichl, Justin Knezovich, Christen Knezovich, Brianna (Breezy) Turner, and Megan Gilbert; 24 great-grandchildren, Tristan Finn, Kinley Finn, Braxton Knezovich, Carson Knezovich, Hayden Knezovich, Kelton Soderlund, Kinzlee Soderlund, Addalyn Knezovich, Novalynn Sholey, Jaydan Knezovich, Jett Knezovich, Jelsa Knezovich, Mazie Carney, Kirsten Knezovich, Kade Knezovich, Kale Knezovich, Orion Tuner, Athena Turner, Sterling Knezovich, Kenadi Knezovich, Echo Knezovich, Garrett Gilbert, Dylan Gilbert and Allison Gilbert; many cousins as well as several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Wallace Franklin; two sisters, Miriam Franklin and Dorothy Lorenz; one son, Anthony Marko Knezovich; one grandson, Kevin Knezovich; one granddaughter, Trinity Jones; and one great-grandson, Jayce Soderlund.

The family of Olga Knezovich respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220 Rock Springs WY 82901.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Funeral Chapel from noon until time of funeral services. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.