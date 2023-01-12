Olsen’s heroics bring a Cowgirl victory

University of Wyoming photo

January 12, 2023 — Worland, Wyoming native, and Cowgirl starting guard Tommi Olsen hit a running layup with five seconds left on the clock to give the Wyoming Cowgirls a 61-60 win over Air Force Tuesday in Colorado Springs. The Cowgirls, 3-1 in the Mountain West and 10-5 overall, led for much of the game but found themselves down by three points with 23 seconds to play. Wyoming would force a Falcon (2-3, 7-10) turnover, and after a turnover of its own, Quinn Weidemann hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to one point with 16 seconds left. The UW defense would force another Falcon turnover leading to Olsen’s game-winning bucket.

A tightly contested first half ended with the Cowgirls holding a 29-26 lead. That lead increased slightly to 44-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Air Force cranked up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, taking a 49-48 lead with 4:19 to play. The game lead would go back and forth, with Air Force holding a 3-point, 55-52, with 1:46 on the clock. A Weidemann three-pointer would tie things up, 55-55, less than 20-second later. But again, the Falcons responded to take the lead until Olsen’s game-winning shot.

Weidemann led the way for the Cowgirls with 17 points. Allyson Fertig finished the night with 14 points going a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. Olsen scored eight points.

UW will continue on the road traveling to San Jose State on Saturday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK beginning at 2:30 p.m. with tipoff at 3.