“One Day More” kicks off Western’s Performing Arts Department’s Fall Semester

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING, (September 7, 2021) – Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department will present “One Day More: An Evening of Broadway Showtunes” on September 11, at 7:30 PM, with a free lecture-recital on September 9 at 10 am. The show will be presented in person on the Western Theatre stage.

“One Day More”, features acclaimed performers; Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Stephen Cramer (Jean Valjean in Les Misérables on Broadway and the national tour), Michele McConnell (Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway from 2010-2017), and Robert McDonald (renowned Washington Capitals anthem singer), among many others, including Western musical theatre students in a program of Broadway show tunes and a tribute to those lost on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“Bob and I have been singing together for years. We’re both retired from The US Army Chorus based in Washington, DC. We have done concerts around the DC area and around the country. As the official Anthem Singer of The Washington Capitals, he has brought me in as a duet partner. I met Michele and her husband Duane 25 years ago on my first Equity contract in Sacramento, CA. That is the only time that I had the chance to work with them. Of course, Michele has been very active in New York having been in the Broadway cast of Phantom of the Opera as Carlotta for 7 years. Duane has been singing, working as a technician, as well as an Equity stage manager. We are very fortunate to have them,” states Cramer.

“This show is a little different from others since it’s in a concert style. Our time to rehearse is a lot shorter, and it looks a lot different from a play or musical. We’re all excited to work alongside the guest artists and learn from their experiences,” stated Anni Molgard, a second-year technical theatre major from Brigham City, Utah. This is the third show she’s stage-managed at Western.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets are available online or by calling the Box Office Monday through Friday, 9 am – 4 pm at (307) 382-1721. For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=wwcct.

The morning before the show, the City of Rock Springs Fire Department will host the first annual Memorial Walk for 9/11 at 7 AM, followed by a memorial service from 11:30 AM-3 PM in Western’s north parking lot. There will be emergency vehicles and apparatus on display, as well as free food.