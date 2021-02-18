One dead after being buried by avalanche in Lincoln County

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LINCOLN COUNTY, WYOMING (February 18, 2021) – One man died during an avalanche near the Squaw Creek Drainage of Salt River Range on Wednesday.

Advertisement

At approximately 3:44 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dispatched the Star Valley Search and Rescue team, Alpine Fire and EMS, sheriff deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol officers to the scene.

Some members of the group were able to free themselves from the avalanche. However, Greg Stanczak, 56, from Ironwood, Michigan, was buried. Members of the group were able to dig Stanczak from the avalanche were life-saving efforts were performed.

Stanczak succumbed to his injuries at the scene.