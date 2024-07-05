One dead, ranger injured in July 4th shooting in Yellowstone Park

July 5, 2024 — Wyo4News

A shooting incident in Yellowstone National Park yesterday morning, July 4, has left one person dead and a park ranger injured. According to Yellowstone Park authorities, rangers responded to an individual with a firearm who was making threats at Canyon Village in Yellowstone. When rangers contacted the individual, there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers, killing the unidentified subject.

During the incident, a park ranger was injured and treated at a nearby hospital. The ranger was listed in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

As of early Thursday afternoon, an area around the Canyon Lodge complex was still closed for the investigation, which is being led by the FBI with support from National Park Service special agents.